📢 Middle school softball coach job open in Scott County

The Scott County Board of Education is hiring a Middle School Softball Coach for the 2026–2027 school year.

Requirements:

Must pass a background check, physical, and drug screen.

How to apply:

Get an application at the Scott County Schools Central Office or print one from: https://www.scottcounty.net/our_district/employment

or print one from: Applications will be accepted until the position is filled .

. Send your completed application or resume to: Amanda Stevens, Asst. Director of Schools

Scott County Schools

PO Box 37; 208 Court Street, Huntsville, Tennessee 37756

Email: [email protected]



If you or someone you know loves softball and working with middle school students, this could be a good fit.