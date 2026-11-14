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📢 Scott County hiring middle school softball coach for 2026–27
13 days ago
📢 Middle school softball coach job open in Scott County
The Scott County Board of Education is hiring a Middle School Softball Coach for the 2026–2027 school year.
Requirements:
- Must pass a background check, physical, and drug screen.
How to apply:
- Get an application at the Scott County Schools Central Office or print one from: https://www.scottcounty.net/our_district/employment
- Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
- Send your completed application or resume to:
- Amanda Stevens, Asst. Director of Schools
Scott County Schools
PO Box 37; 208 Court Street, Huntsville, Tennessee 37756
Email: [email protected]
- Amanda Stevens, Asst. Director of Schools
If you or someone you know loves softball and working with middle school students, this could be a good fit.
More Info: Vacancy: Middle School Softball Coach ~ 2026 - Sco...
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