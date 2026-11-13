Jr. Fair livestock exhibitors who have not picked up their sale checks can do so at the Scioto County Fairgrounds on November 17, 2026 from 5:00–7:00 p.m. and on November 21, 2026 from 12:00–2:00 p.m. (noon). These are additional pickup dates set by the Senior Fair Board for the 2026 Jr. Fair Livestock Sale checks.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ohio State - Scioto County 4-H