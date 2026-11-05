📅 New Boston 8th Grade Tour of Scioto County CTC Nov. 17

📅 8th Grade Tour of Scioto County CTC on Nov. 17

New Boston 8th grade students will tour Scioto County CTC starting 11/17/2026.

The bus leaves at 11:15 am and will return at about 2:30 pm.

This is a district event for New Boston Local Schools / Glenwood High School.

If you’re a parent or guardian of an 8th grader, make sure your student is at school on time that day and ready to ride the bus at 11:15 am for the trip to Scioto County CTC.