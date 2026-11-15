undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Scio, OR Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings in Casting & NDT
Scio’s metal casting scene is busy right now, with several hands-on roles open in aerospace-focused shops. Good fit if you like detailed work, safety, and steady full-time hours.
Furnace Operator
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Scio, OR
- Type: Full-time
Run and monitor melting furnaces for aluminum investment casting used in aerospace and industrial parts. You’ll control temperatures, alloy chemistry, and melt quality, do basic equipment checks, and log production data while working closely with production and quality teams.
Wax Pattern Assembler
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Scio, OR
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on role building wax patterns and components that become precision cast parts. You’ll follow detailed work instructions, inspect parts, clean and repair wax components, run basic production equipment, and keep accurate records in a safety-focused team setting.
Entry-Level Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Technician
- Employer: Boulder Connect
- Location: Scio, OR
- Type: Full-time
Great for recent grads interested in quality and inspection. You’ll assist senior NDT techs using radiography, ultrasonic, dye penetrant, and visual methods on complex castings, help set up and maintain equipment, and document test results while you learn toward certified NDT roles.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s training on the job, especially if you show up with good focus and a safety mindset.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.