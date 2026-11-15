Scio’s metal casting scene is busy right now, with several hands-on roles open in aerospace-focused shops. Good fit if you like detailed work, safety, and steady full-time hours.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Scio, OR

Scio, OR Type: Full-time

Run and monitor melting furnaces for aluminum investment casting used in aerospace and industrial parts. You’ll control temperatures, alloy chemistry, and melt quality, do basic equipment checks, and log production data while working closely with production and quality teams.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Scio, OR

Scio, OR Type: Full-time

Hands-on role building wax patterns and components that become precision cast parts. You’ll follow detailed work instructions, inspect parts, clean and repair wax components, run basic production equipment, and keep accurate records in a safety-focused team setting.

Employer: Boulder Connect

Boulder Connect Location: Scio, OR

Scio, OR Type: Full-time

Great for recent grads interested in quality and inspection. You’ll assist senior NDT techs using radiography, ultrasonic, dye penetrant, and visual methods on complex castings, help set up and maintain equipment, and document test results while you learn toward certified NDT roles.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s training on the job, especially if you show up with good focus and a safety mindset.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.