A former Suffolk County information technology supervisor who secretly installed 46 cryptocurrency mining machines inside government offices, using taxpayer-funded electricity to generate digital currency for himself, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday, Nov. 20.

Christopher Naples, 47, formerly of Mattituck, pleaded guilty in October 2025 to third-degree grand larceny and official misconduct after investigators uncovered the unauthorized operation inside the Suffolk County Clerk’s Office facilities in Riverhead. The plea agreement requires him to repay approximately $6,000 in stolen electricity costs and pay an additional $70,000 in investigative expenses, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

46 Mining Machines Hidden in County Offices

Naples, who began working for Suffolk County in 2000 and eventually became an assistant manager of information technology operations for the County Clerk’s Office, used his access to government computer facilities to operate cryptocurrency mining equipment.

The machines performed the intensive computer calculations used to generate Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, a process requiring substantial electricity and cooling resources. Prosecutors said Naples operated the equipment for his personal financial benefit while the county paid the utility costs.

On Aug. 19, 2021, investigators executing a search warrant at the County Center in Riverhead discovered 46 mining devices hidden throughout six rooms. The equipment was concealed beneath removable floorboards, inside an unused electrical wall panel and among computer server racks.

At least 10 of the machines had been operating since February 2021, consuming more than $6,000 in county electricity, according to prosecutors. Investigators said the total cost of the operation could have been substantially higher.

The equipment also created problems for the county’s computer infrastructure. One room containing critical government servers and communications equipment had become so hot that a temperature alarm was sounding when investigators entered.

Within hours of shutting down the mining equipment, the temperature in the room dropped 20 degrees, prosecutors said. The unauthorized operation also interfered with internet performance and required Naples to bypass county network security protocols.

Arrest and Public Corruption Charges

Naples was arrested on Sept. 8, 2021, following an investigation by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office under then-District Attorney Timothy Sini.

He was originally charged with public corruption, third-degree grand larceny, computer trespass and official misconduct. Naples was arraigned in Southampton Town Justice Court and released on his own recognizance without monetary bail.

The prosecution remained unresolved for more than four years while Naples continued receiving his county salary on paid administrative leave, according to subsequent reporting. His employment with the county ended as part of the agreement reached in October 2025.

Guilty Plea and Approximately $76,000 in Payments

On Oct. 30, 2025, Naples pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony, and official misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor.

The public corruption and computer trespass charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement, according to reporting citing the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The agreement requires Naples to make full restitution for approximately $6,000 in electricity stolen from the county and pay an additional approximately $70,000 to cover expenses associated with the investigation.

Naples was also required to resign from his county government position and is permanently barred from holding another government job in New York state.

The publicly available information does not establish whether Naples has completed the required payments.

Investigation Examined Possible Cyberattack Connection

Naples’ cryptocurrency mining operation later drew additional scrutiny following the September 2022 cyberattack that disrupted Suffolk County government computer systems for months.

Some county officials questioned whether the unauthorized equipment or Naples’ management of the computer systems had contributed to vulnerabilities exploited during the attack.

However, a Suffolk County legislative investigation completed in 2024 did not establish that Naples’ mining operation caused or was connected to the cyberattack.

Investigators reviewing the computer systems determined that the mining equipment had affected network performance and server temperatures but had not caused a data breach.

The District Attorney’s Office also said in October 2025 that there was no evidence connecting Naples’ conduct to the countywide cyberattack.

Sentencing Scheduled for Nov. 20

Naples is scheduled to appear before Judge Steven A. Browns in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Nov. 20, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s latest media advisory.

The advisory lists the proceeding as sentencing, although its top-charge description still references public corruption, one of the original charges reportedly dismissed under the October 2025 plea agreement.

The publicly available information does not establish what sentence Naples is expected to receive. His guilty plea and financial obligations conclude a prosecution that began when investigators discovered the hidden cryptocurrency operation more than five years earlier.

Photo: Stock image of computer servers and a Bitcoin symbol illustrating cryptocurrency mining. Former Suffolk County IT supervisor Christopher Naples pleaded guilty in connection with 46 mining machines hidden inside county offices. (Stock photo)

The post Suffolk County Worker Who Hid 46 Bitcoin Mining Machines in Government Offices Faces Sentencing first appeared on SciFisland.com.