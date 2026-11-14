A Bay Shore man charged in a Suffolk County gun trafficking investigation involving eight firearms sold to an undercover detective is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Nov. 16, after pleading guilty to felony weapons charges.

Abdul Muhammad, 26, pleaded guilty on Oct. 6, 2026, to two counts of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both Class D felonies, according to New York State court records. He was originally charged alongside another alleged Bloods gang member in a 39-count indictment involving illegal gun sales in Suffolk County.

Eight Firearms Sold to Undercover Detective

According to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney, Muhammad and Caciem Kruer, 26, of Farmingville, were accused of participating in a gun trafficking operation between February and March 2024.

Prosecutors identified both men as alleged members of the Hit Squad Brims, a subset of the Bloods street gang. Investigators said the two men worked together to sell firearms to an undercover Suffolk County detective during a series of transactions.

The weapons allegedly sold included four loaded pistols, a revolver, two assault rifles, several high-capacity ammunition magazines and ammunition.

Three of the eight firearms had been purchased in the southern United States and transported to Suffolk County, according to prosecutors. The remaining five had defaced serial numbers, preventing investigators from tracing their origins.

The investigation involved undercover purchases, search warrants, audio and video recordings, and physical surveillance. Authorities announced the indictment on Aug. 29, 2024, following an investigation conducted by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and Suffolk County Police Department.

Arrest and $1 Million Bail

Muhammad was arrested on Aug. 13, 2024, according to court records. He was arraigned on the indictment on Aug. 22 before Acting Supreme Court Justice Steven A. Pilewski.

The indictment charged him with two counts of first-degree criminal sale of a firearm, seven counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 13 counts of third-degree criminal sale of a firearm and numerous additional weapons offenses.

Judge Pilewski set bail at $1 million cash, $2 million insured bond or $10 million partially secured surety bond. The court records do not establish whether Muhammad subsequently posted bail.

At the time of his indictment, Muhammad faced a potential prison sentence of up to 25 years if convicted of the most serious firearms trafficking charge.

Guilty Plea and Upcoming Sentencing

Court records show Muhammad pleaded guilty on Oct. 6, 2026, to two counts of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The original second-degree weapons possession charges were amended, while the remaining charges, including the first-degree firearms sales allegations, are listed as covered by the plea.

The court ordered reports or an investigation following the guilty plea and scheduled Muhammad’s sentencing for Monday, Nov. 16, at 9 a.m. before Judge Pilewski in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead.

The publicly available records do not identify an agreed-upon sentence or specify how much prison time, if any, Muhammad is expected to receive under the plea agreement.

His co-defendant, Kruer, was also indicted in connection with the undercover firearms investigation. The available records do not establish the outcome of Kruer’s prosecution.

The case was prosecuted by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau following an investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department’s District Attorney Squad.

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