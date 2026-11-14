Suffolk County police are asking for the public’s help identifying two women accused of stealing $585 worth of merchandise from a Target store in East Farmingdale earlier this month.

According to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and First Precinct Crime Section officers, the women allegedly stole the merchandise from Target at 100 Willow Park Center on Nov. 4, 2026, at approximately 3:50 p.m.

Police released a crime alert on Nov. 11 seeking information about the women’s identities and whereabouts. Authorities have not released additional details about the merchandise taken.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips mobile app or online at P3Tips.com. All tips will be kept confidential.

Photo: Suffolk County police are seeking to identify two women accused of stealing $585 worth of merchandise from a Target store in East Farmingdale. (Suffolk County Police Department)

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