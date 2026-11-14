The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 38-year-old woman wanted on a Family Court arrest warrant involving a neglect proceeding.

Rebecca Munch is wanted on a warrant issued Oct. 22, 2026, under Article 10 of the New York Family Court Act, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said Munch is known to have ties to the Copiague area.

Article 10 governs Family Court proceedings involving allegations of child abuse or neglect. The sheriff’s office did not release details about the underlying case or the circumstances leading to the arrest warrant.

Munch is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Munch’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Warrant Squad at 631-853-5697 or email SCCOSINVESTIGATIVESERVICES@suffolkcountyny.gov.

Photo: Rebecca Munch, 38, is wanted on a Family Court neglect warrant issued Oct. 22, 2026. (Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office)

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