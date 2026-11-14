A former Patchogue attorney accused of stealing $78,450 from two real estate transactions has pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny after prosecutors said he used money entrusted to him for personal expenses.

Daniel Fier, formerly of Patchogue, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree grand larceny on Sept. 10, 2025, according to New York State court records. His case remains pending sentencing, with another court appearance scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.

Fier was originally indicted on charges of second- and third-degree grand larceny following an investigation by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Public Corruption Squad. Prosecutors said the thefts involved two separate real estate transactions between January 2022 and November 2023.

More Than $78,000 in Escrow Funds

The first alleged theft occurred in January 2022, when Fier was hired to represent the seller in a real estate transaction. The buyer provided a $13,450 down payment, which was deposited into Fier’s attorney escrow account.

Prosecutors said Fier was required to hold the money until the buyer authorized its release to the seller. Instead, he allegedly used the funds for personal expenses and failed to turn over the money when it was requested.

The second alleged theft occurred in October 2023, when Fier was appointed as referee for a real estate auction. On Oct. 16, the purchaser provided a $65,000 down payment, which Fier deposited into his attorney escrow account.

Fier was responsible for holding that money until the property closing, when it was supposed to be released to the bank. Prosecutors alleged that he spent the funds on personal expenses and failed to release the money when the transaction closed in November 2023.

Together, the two transactions involved $78,450 in allegedly misappropriated funds.

Arrest, Warrant and Release Conditions

Investigators from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Public Corruption Squad arrested Fier on Jan. 13, 2025. He was arraigned the following day before Acting Supreme Court Justice Richard I. Horowitz.

Court records show that a warrant was executed in connection with his initial appearance. Fier pleaded not guilty and was released without monetary bail, subject to non-monetary conditions, including supervision.

On Feb. 4, 2025, the court ordered another warrant but stayed its issuance, according to the court’s appearance history. The records do not specify the circumstances behind that order or establish that Fier was subsequently taken into custody.

At the time of his indictment, prosecutors said Fier was no longer practicing law in New York.

Guilty Plea and Delayed Sentencing

Court records show Fier pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony, on Sept. 10, 2025. The original second-degree grand larceny charge was reduced, while the third-degree grand larceny charge is listed as covered by the plea.

The court also ordered interim probation supervision and recorded his release on his own recognizance following the plea. Fier’s sentencing has been adjourned repeatedly since September 2025, including numerous appearances throughout 2026.

His next hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 16 before Judge Evan S. Tanenbaum in Suffolk County Court in Central Islip. Court records do not disclose the reason for the repeated delays or identify an agreed-upon sentence.

The records also do not establish whether Fier has repaid the money involved in the case. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office previously asked anyone who believed they had been victimized by Fier to contact investigators at 631-853-4626.

The post Former Patchogue Attorney Pleads Guilty in $78,450 Real Estate Client Theft Case, Sentencing This Week first appeared on SciFisland.com.