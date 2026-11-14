A Mount Sinai man who was charged in a sweeping Suffolk County gang investigation involving the shootings of two teenagers in Mastic is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Nov. 16, after pleading guilty to felony conspiracy and other charges.

Joel Estrella, identified by prosecutors as a member of the gang, pleaded guilty on Oct. 5, 2026, according to New York State court records. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Anthony Senft Jr. in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead at 9 a.m.

Estrella was among 22 alleged gang members and associates charged in a 168-count indictment announced by Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney in May 2025. The indictment followed a long-term investigation into shootings, armed robberies and other gang-related crimes across Suffolk County.

Two Teenagers Shot in Mastic

According to prosecutors, Estrella was involved in an Aug. 12, 2023, shooting on Locust Drive in Mastic that injured two teenagers, ages 14 and 15.

Authorities alleged that Estrella and other gang associates encountered the teenagers while searching for rival gang members and opened fire. One teenager was struck in the leg and the other in the arm. Gunfire also struck an unoccupied residence.

Both teenagers were hospitalized and survived their injuries.

Prosecutors also accused Estrella and several associates of participating in earlier shootings involving a stolen SUV.

On July 6, 2023, Estrella and three other defendants allegedly stole a white SUV from a house party on Monticello Drive in Shoreham. Investigators said gang members subsequently used the vehicle in shootings targeting rival gang members’ homes.

On July 7, prosecutors alleged that Estrella and three associates fired multiple shots into a residence on Titmus Drive in Mastic.

Two days later, Estrella and two associates allegedly fired shots into another residence on Hamilton Road in Mastic Beach at approximately 2:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported in either shooting.

Arrest, Warrant and $400,000 Bail

Estrella, who was 18 when prosecutors announced the indictment, was arrested on April 29, 2025.

Court records show he appeared for arraignment that day following the execution of a warrant. He initially pleaded not guilty, and the court set bail at $400,000 cash, $800,000 insured bond or $4 million partially secured surety bond.

The records confirm the warrant was executed, not that an arrest warrant remains outstanding. They also do not establish whether Estrella subsequently posted bail.

At the time of the indictment, prosecutors said Estrella, also known as “Flakko” and “Tiny,” faced attempted murder charges and a potential prison sentence of up to 25 years.

Guilty Plea and Upcoming Sentencing

Court records show Estrella pleaded guilty on Oct. 5, 2026, to second-degree conspiracy, a Class B felony. The records also list guilty pleas involving second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Numerous other charges, including attempted murder, reckless endangerment, grand larceny and additional weapons offenses, are marked as covered by the plea. Those entries do not represent separate convictions.

The court ordered reports or an investigation following the guilty plea and scheduled sentencing for Nov. 16.

The publicly available records do not specify the anticipated sentence or establish whether the plea agreement includes a sentencing recommendation.

Estrella’s prosecution was part of a broader investigation into the Mak Balla gang, which authorities accused of carrying out shootings and other violent crimes throughout Suffolk County.

The original indictment included 38 alleged incidents involving multiple defendants.

Estrella’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday morning in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead.

Photo: Images presented in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s investigation into alleged Mak Balla gang members and associates. The case included charges against Joel Estrella, who faces sentencing in November 2026. (Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office)

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