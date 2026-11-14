A former Patchogue Village code enforcement officer who handcuffed a woman during an unauthorized drunken-driving stop is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Nov. 16, after pleading guilty to official misconduct.

William Dymond, 35, of Medford, is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. before Judge James A. McDonaugh in Suffolk First District Court. His sentencing has been postponed several times, most recently on Nov. 9, according to New York State court records.

Dymond pleaded guilty to official misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor, on Feb. 9, 2026. He was originally charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors following the December 2024 incident.

Previous coverage: Former Patchogue Code Officer Pleads Guilty to Misconduct After Unauthorized DWI Stop

According to Suffolk County Police, Dymond was working as a Patchogue Village code enforcement officer on Dec. 29, 2024, when he followed a woman he suspected of driving while intoxicated.

At approximately 5:20 a.m., Dymond stopped the woman’s vehicle on North Ocean Avenue in Patchogue, administered field sobriety tests and placed her in handcuffs.

Rather than bringing the woman to a police station, Dymond put her in his code enforcement vehicle and drove her to her home in Centereach, police said.

Village code enforcement officers do not have the authority to make DWI arrests. Patchogue Village Code Enforcement officials learned about the incident on March 15, 2025, and contacted Suffolk County Police.

Dymond was subsequently fired from his village position and arrested on April 16, 2025. He was charged with first-degree falsifying business records, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and official misconduct.

Court records confirm his guilty plea to official misconduct. The other three original charges remain listed with not guilty pleas in the publicly available records, which do not specify their final disposition.

Monday’s scheduled appearance follows multiple adjournments dating to May. The court records do not indicate what sentence Dymond will receive.

Photo: William Dymond, a former Patchogue Village code enforcement officer, pleaded guilty to official misconduct after an unauthorized DWI stop. (Suffolk County Police Department)

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