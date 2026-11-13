An 11-year NYPD veteran and father of twin boys was killed early Wednesday morning when his vehicle overturned and was struck by another car on the Long Island Expressway in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said.

Sgt. Javier Ramirez, 38, of Suffolk County, was driving home from work when the crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on November 11, according to published reports. He leaves behind a wife and 4-year-old twin sons.

Police said Ramirez was driving a 2022 Jeep eastbound on the expressway near Exit 55 at approximately 2:55 a.m. when the vehicle struck a guardrail and overturned. A 2020 Subaru driven by Michael Dechiaro, 41, then struck the Jeep and caught fire.

Ramirez was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead. Dechiaro was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Ramirez was assigned to the NYPD’s Fifth Precinct in lower Manhattan and previously served at the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn. He had been promoted to sergeant last year, according to reports.

In a statement, Vincent J. Vallelong, president of the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association, described Ramirez as “a deeply respected and well-liked member of our department.”

Vallelong said Ramirez’s death is “felt personally by the sergeants and police officers who served alongside him and were proud to call him their friend.”

Ramirez’s sister, Stephanie Ramirez Santibanez, told reporters that her brother was a devoted father who loved professional wrestling and had dreamed of becoming a police officer after watching the television series “Law & Order.”

She described him as easygoing, humble and deeply committed to his family. Ramirez graduated from John Jay College with a degree in criminal justice and was especially proud of his service as a police officer.

According to reports, Ramirez and his family had recently won a Halloween costume contest at the Patchogue Fire Department after dressing as the Power Rangers. His sister said the family celebration was the last time she saw him.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by Joseph Aliberti and Juan Gonzalez has been established to help Ramirez’s wife and two young sons with funeral expenses and financial support following his death.

Those wishing to support the family can contribute through the GoFundMe campaign for Javier Ramirez’s family.

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances of the crash. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 631-854-8352.

Photo: NYPD Sgt. Javier Ramirez, 38, an 11-year police veteran and father of twin boys, was killed in a crash on the Long Island Expressway in Brentwood. (GoFundMe)

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