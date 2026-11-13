Suffolk County police have arrested a second man in a sex trafficking investigation involving allegations that a woman was forced into prostitution through violence and sexual abuse.

Andy Joseph, 35, of Patchogue, was arrested Thursday, Nov. 12, following an investigation that began in May 2025. Police said Joseph used violence to force the victim to engage in sexual activity with clients.

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Human Trafficking Investigations Unit, assisted by the Fifth Precinct Gang Unit, arrested Joseph at 630 Mastic Road in Mastic at approximately 6 p.m.

Joseph was charged with sex trafficking, third-degree assault, second-degree promoting prostitution and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday, Nov. 13, at First District Court in Central Islip.

The arrest comes one week after police charged Anton Trent, 50, of Shirley, in the same investigation. Investigators said Trent forced a 29-year-old woman into prostitution and subjected her to violent sexual abuse when she refused to comply.

Previously reported: Shirley Man Accused of Forcing Woman Into Prostitution Through Violent Sexual Abuse

On Nov. 5, detectives executed search warrants at 14 and 17 Moriches Middle Island Road in Shirley and arrested Trent. He was charged with three counts of sex trafficking, first-degree aggravated sexual abuse and second-degree promoting prostitution.

The investigation involved multiple Suffolk County Police units, the FBI, Nassau County District Attorney investigators and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about this investigation or other possible sex trafficking cases to contact the Human Trafficking Investigations Unit at 631-854-7512 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app or at P3Tips.com.

Both men are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Photo: Andy Joseph, 35, of Patchogue, faces sex trafficking and assault charges in a Suffolk County investigation. (Suffolk County Police Department)

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