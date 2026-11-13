Nassau County police are searching for a 25-year-old man wanted on a felony grand larceny charge involving a motor vehicle in Seaford.

Michael Pearson is wanted for fourth-degree grand larceny involving a motor vehicle valued at more than $100, according to a wanted poster released by the Nassau County Police Department.

Police described Pearson as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Authorities have released his photograph and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. Police did not provide details about the alleged theft or when it occurred.

Anyone with information about Pearson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Nassau County police through the department’s social media accounts. Police said messages can be forwarded anonymously. Authorities warn the public not to approach or attempt to detain Pearson.

Photo: Michael Pearson, 25, is wanted by Nassau County police in connection with a vehicle theft case in Seaford. (Nassau County Police Department)

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