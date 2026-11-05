Shirley Man Accused of Forcing Woman Into Prostitution Through Violent Sexual Abuse

A 50-year-old Shirley man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 5, following an 18-month investigation into allegations that he forced a 29-year-old woman into prostitution and subjected her to violent sexual abuse when she refused to comply, Suffolk County police said.

Anton Trent was charged with three counts of sex trafficking, second-degree promoting prostitution and first-degree aggravated sexual abuse.

According to police, detectives with the Suffolk County Police Department’s Human Trafficking Investigations Unit began investigating Trent in May 2025.

Investigators determined that Trent allegedly forced the woman into prostitution and subjected her to violent sexual abuse if she did not comply with his demands, police said.

On Nov. 5, detectives executed search warrants at two properties, 14 and 17 Moriches Middle Island Road in Shirley, and arrested Trent at approximately 3:58 a.m.

The operation involved assistance from the FBI, Nassau County District Attorney’s Office investigators, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and multiple Suffolk County Police Department units, including narcotics, criminal intelligence, surveillance and precinct personnel.

Trent was scheduled to be held overnight at the Third Precinct before his arraignment Friday, Nov. 6, at First District Court in Central Islip.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about this investigation or other potential cases to contact the Human Trafficking Investigations Unit at 631-854-7512.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, through the P3 Tips app or online at P3Tips.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

The charges are accusations, and Trent is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Photo: Anton Trent, 50, of Shirley, faces sex trafficking and aggravated sexual abuse charges following an 18-month investigation. (Suffolk County Police Department)

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