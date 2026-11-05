Farmingville Fire Department EMT Indicted for Allegedly Sexually Abusing Co-Worker at Firehouse

A Farmingville Fire Department emergency medical technician has been indicted on felony sexual abuse charges for allegedly sexually abusing a female co-worker and physically preventing her from leaving a room at the firehouse, Suffolk County prosecutors announced Thursday.

Mason Maguire, 26, of Centereach, was arraigned Nov. 5 on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching and second-degree unlawful imprisonment in connection with the July 4, 2026, incident.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Maguire arrived at the Farmingville Fire Department on Horseblock Road at approximately 12:27 a.m., despite not being scheduled to work.

While at the firehouse, Maguire, who was employed as an EMT, allegedly forcibly sexually abused a female co-worker who was working her shift.

Prosecutors said the woman attempted to leave the room immediately after the alleged abuse, but Maguire grabbed her arms, twisted them behind her back and held her in place, preventing her from leaving.

Maguire was initially arrested July 8 on a misdemeanor charge. Following additional investigation by the District Attorney’s Office’s Public Corruption Bureau, prosecutors secured a grand jury indictment containing additional charges.

“The badge and uniform of a first responder are symbols of trust, service and protection – not a shield for sexual abuse,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said.

“This defendant is accused of violating a coworker in the very place where she should have been able to feel safe,” Tierney added.

Maguire was arraigned before Acting Supreme Court Justice Karen M. Wilutis, who set bail at $10,000 cash, $30,000 bond or $100,000 partially secured bond.

He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of first-degree sexual abuse, a class D violent felony that requires sex offender registration.

Maguire is scheduled to return to court Nov. 25. He is represented by attorney Paul Seres.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Tara K. O’Donnell of the Public Corruption Bureau. The investigation was conducted by Suffolk County Police Detective Vashawn Hussain and the District Attorney’s Public Corruption Squad.

Maguire is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Photo: Farmingville Fire Department on Horseblock Road, where EMT Mason Maguire is accused of sexually abusing a female co-worker during her shift in July 2026. (Google Maps Street View)

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