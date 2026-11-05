Wyandanch Teen Indicted in Bellport LIRR Shooting That Injured Two, Including Bystander

A 19-year-old Wyandanch man has been indicted on attempted murder and other charges in a gang-related shooting at the Bellport Long Island Rail Road station that injured two people, including an innocent bystander, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced Thursday, Nov. 5.

Jahmez Cureton is accused of opening fire on a perceived rival gang member on the station platform Oct. 9. Two alleged accomplices, Javar Baskerville, 18, of Huntington, and an unidentified 17-year-old, have also been arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder.

According to prosecutors, Cureton, Baskerville and the 17-year-old are alleged members of the Crips gang who boarded an eastbound LIRR train at Jamaica Station with another associate at approximately 1:05 a.m.

While aboard the train, the group allegedly spotted a rival gang member and put on masks and gloves. Prosecutors said they positioned themselves near an exit door to determine where the perceived rival would get off.

The train arrived at the Bellport station at approximately 2:25 a.m. The three defendants and an associate allegedly exited the train and walked down the platform’s exit ramp.

When the perceived rival also exited, Cureton allegedly reached for a firearm, turned around and ran back toward the platform.

Prosecutors said Cureton fired at the rival, striking him in the right shoulder. The bullet passed through the intended target’s shoulder and struck another LIRR passenger, who was not involved in the confrontation, in the right shoulder.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

“As alleged, these defendants displayed a complete disregard for human life when they targeted a perceived rival and opened fire on a public train platform, striking two people,” Tierney said.

Cureton was arrested Oct. 13 at the Deer Park LIRR station. Investigators recovered a gray-and-blue camouflage mask allegedly worn during the shooting, prosecutors said.

On Nov. 5, Cureton was arraigned before state Supreme Court Justice Steven A. Pilewski on an indictment charging him with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Pilewski ordered Cureton held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court Dec. 10 and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the top charge. He is represented by attorney Pete Mayer.

Baskerville was arrested Oct. 28 outside a residence in Bellport and arraigned the following day before District Court Judge Evan Zuckerman on a second-degree attempted murder charge.

Zuckerman set bail at $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond or $2.5 million partially secured bond. Baskerville is scheduled to return to court Nov. 25 and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted. He is represented by the Legal Aid Society.

The 17-year-old defendant was arrested Oct. 29 at Stony Brook University Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for injuries allegedly sustained in a separate gang-related shooting, prosecutors said.

He was arraigned Oct. 31 before District Court Judge John B. Zollo on a second-degree attempted murder charge. Bail was set at $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond or $2.5 million partially secured bond.

The 17-year-old is scheduled to return to court Nov. 20 and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted. He is represented by attorney Evan Sugar.

The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Collado of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau. The investigation was conducted by Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Detective Kristin Riker.

All three defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The post Wyandanch Teen Indicted in Bellport LIRR Shooting That Injured Two, Including Bystander first appeared on SciFisland.com.