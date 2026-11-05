2 Brooklyn Men Arrested in Old Brookville Break-In, Crowbar Attack on 71-Year-Old Homeowner

Two Brooklyn men have been arrested in connection with an Old Brookville home break-in in which a 71-year-old homeowner was struck with a crowbar and robbed of cash, Nassau County police said Thursday.

Richard Lewis, 54, and Norbet Roseway, 45, are each charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery following an investigation by the Nassau County Police Department’s Major Case Squad.

According to detectives, the incident occurred at approximately 12:55 p.m. July 18, 2026, at a home on Brookville Lane in Old Brookville.

The 71-year-old homeowner was inside his residence when he heard a loud noise coming from his sunroom. Police said an intruder confronted the man and struck him in the shoulder with a crowbar before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police did not disclose the extent of the homeowner’s injuries.

Following an investigation, detectives identified Lewis and Roseway as suspects in the break-in and robbery.

Lewis was located in Brooklyn and arrested without incident on October 28 with assistance from the NYPD’s 73rd Precinct. He was arraigned October 29 in First District Court in Hempstead.

Roseway was arrested in Brooklyn on November 4 with assistance from the NYPD Warrant Squad. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.

Roseway was scheduled to be arraigned November 5 in First District Court in Hempstead.

Both men face first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery charges. Police did not specify the alleged role of each defendant in the incident or whether the stolen cash was recovered.

Photo: Richard Lewis, 54, and Norbet Roseway, 45, both of Brooklyn, face first-degree burglary and robbery charges in connection with an Old Brookville home break-in during which a 71-year-old man was struck with a crowbar. (Nassau County Police Department)

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