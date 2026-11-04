Nassau Police Seek 57-Year-Old Man Wanted in East Meadow Break-In Case

Nassau County police are asking for the public’s help locating a 57-year-old man wanted on a burglary charge stemming from an incident in East Meadow.

Corey Jessup is wanted for third-degree burglary, which involves illegally entering or remaining in a building with the intent to commit a crime, according to a wanted notice issued by the Nassau County Police Department.

Police have not released additional details about the alleged break-in, including when it occurred, the location of the property or what may have been taken.

Jessup is described as a Black man with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Police released a photograph of Jessup and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the department.

The department said information submitted through its social media messaging channels will be forwarded anonymously.

Police warned the public not to attempt to apprehend or detain Jessup.

Jessup remains wanted, according to the police notice. No arrest or court appearance was announced.

Photo: Corey Jessup, 57, is wanted by Nassau County police in connection with a third-degree burglary case in East Meadow. (Nassau County Police Department)

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