Schematic reconstruction of food production and consumption at the Wayaoli site. Credit: Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences (2026). DOI: 10.1007/s12520-026-02595-2

More than 5,000 years ago, brewers in eastern China appear to have used red mold to make rice alcohol, then strained the drink through cloth. Microscopic residues on ancient pottery show evidence of both the fermentation method and the filtering process to separate the liquid from leftover grain.

The evidence comes from Wayaoli, in today's Zhejiang province, where researchers examined 16 pottery vessels dating to about 5,000–5,300 years ago. Ran Chen of the University of Arizona and colleagues report their findings in Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences.

Among the objects they studied were five unusual filters with connected upper and lower bowls. Archaeologists had suspected that such vessels strained alcohol, but their shape alone could not rule out other uses such as processing grain or purifying water.

Brewing with red mold

All five filters contained rice residues and remains of Monascus, a mold used in traditional red rice brewing. Some starch grains also showed damage consistent with cooking and fermentation. Together, the traces support the idea that these vessels were used to produce rice-based alcoholic drinks.

Mold performs a crucial job in this brewing method—its enzymes break rice starch into sugars that can be fermented into alcohol. Monascus also produces red pigments, suggesting that Wayaoli's drinks may have had a distinctive reddish hue.

The filters also contained starch from foxnut, an aquatic plant with edible seeds. Those seeds may represent another ingredient, although the residues do not establish an exact recipe.

Brewing with this mold has an even longer history in the region. A 2024 study reported evidence of rice fermentation using Monascus at Shangshan, another Zhejiang site, about 10,000–9,000 years ago. The Wayaoli findings help explain how later brewers separated their drinks from the fermented grain.

Left: Burial dated to the Songze-Liangzhu period; Right: Filter set recovered from the Wujiabu site and the hypothesized use of the filter. Credit: Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences (2026). DOI: 10.1007/s12520-026-02595-2

A finer filter

Filters are a distinctive pottery type with connected upper and lower bowls through which liquid could drain. An added cloth lining would catch fine particles that the pottery's relatively large openings could otherwise let through.

Microscopic fibers appeared on four filters and two unidentified pottery pieces. Most were bast fibers taken from the inner bark of plant stems that were suitable for making textiles. None of these fibers were identified on the jars, cooking vessels or plates.

"These bast fibers were likely woven into textiles and placed on the upper filter bowl to improve alcohol filtration," the researchers write.

The distribution strengthens the connection to filtering. Control samples from pottery exteriors and a stone axe yielded no starches or bast fibers, making contact contamination a less likely explanation.

No intact cloth was found, however, and the evaluation of the fibers could not establish which plants were used to make it. The fabric lining remains a theorized reconstruction based on the residues and vessel design.

The brewing vessels were often included in burial sites along with other examples of household pottery, such as plates, pots, and jars. In fact, filters were discovered in about 71% of Wayaoli's excavated burials. The researchers interpret their widespread inclusion as a sign that preparing alcohol was an important part of the social and ritual life of the community.

More information: Ran Chen et al., Investigating early brewing and filtering technology in late Neolithic: pottery residue analysis of the Wayaoli site in Southern China, Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences (2026). DOI: 10.1007/s12520-026-02595-2

© 2026 Science X Network