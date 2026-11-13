Divergence between stated reasoning and final choice, all ten models, monitored (left) and unmonitored (right). Credit: arXiv (2026). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2611.03650

Large language models (LLMs), the AI systems underpinning the functioning of ChatGPT, Gemini and other similar platforms, are now widely used worldwide. While the responses provided by these models can be useful in many situations, they can also change under specific conditions.

Researchers at TCS Research and KIIT Bhubaneswar in India recently carried out an experiment with 10 different LLMs to understand the extent to which these models follow rules under different conditions. Their findings, reported in an arXiv preprint, suggest that some LLMs can change their responses when they are told that their answers might be monitored, yet how much their responses vary depends on the model and the value it is asked to set aside.

"Language models can follow a directive when they believe they are monitored and abandon it when they believe they are not, a pattern termed alignment faking," wrote Manodeep Ray, Vivek Srivastava and their colleagues in their paper.

"Prior work establishes this for harmful-content objectives and a handful of moral-foundations values, leaving open how it distributes across a wider value space. We argue it is value-dependent: whether compliance survives a change in perceived oversight is a property of the model-value pairing, not of the model alone."

Full conversation structure for an example compassion scenario. Credit: Ray et al.

Testing how LLMs respond to oversight

Ray, Srivastava and their colleagues performed a series of tests with LLMs. The specific AI models they examined were DeepSeek R1 Distill Llama 70B and DeepSeek R1 0528; Llama 3.3 70B Instruct, Llama 3.1 70B Instruct and Llama 3.1 8B Instruct; Mistral Large 2512, Mistral Small Instruct 2409 and Ministral 14B 2512; GPT-4o mini; and Gemma 3 27B.

The LLMs were presented with everyday dilemmas and given two choices. One choice entailed following a rule and setting aside a particular value (e.g., sympathy), while the other allowed them to express the same value. The team looked at the choices the models made under three conditions: without a rule, with the rule and a cue indicating that their answers would not be monitored, and with the same rule and a cue indicating that their answers might be monitored.

The team performed tests with 32 different values or traits that could be expressed by the models, such as sympathy, autonomy, benevolence, compassion and resourcefulness.

The researchers measured how often each model chose the option that matched the rule in each of the three conditions. Across the 10 models, the gap between the monitored and unmonitored conditions ranged from about 5 to 50 percentage points when averaged across the 32 values.

The DeepSeek R1 Distill Llama 70B model exhibited the largest gap in compliance between monitored and unmonitored conditions. Its gap was more than double that of the much larger Mistral Large 2512 model.

In their analyses, the researchers accounted for measurement noise, the uncertainty that comes from estimating a model's behavior using a limited set of test questions. After accounting for this uncertainty, they found that about a quarter of the variation in the observed gaps in compliance was associated with the pairing of a model and a specific value.

During their tests, the researchers phrased rules differently for each value. Therefore, they were not able to fully separate the effect of a value from the effect of the wording they used.

Guiding future AI development

Overall, the researchers found that some LLMs are more prone to changing their responses and choices when they are told they are being monitored. In their paper, they also sorted the models' written explanations for their choices into six categories.

When they were told that they might be monitored, models with larger compliance gaps often cited the prospect of retraining as a reason to follow the rule. When told they wouldn't be monitored, the same models more often discussed the tension between following the rule and expressing a value such as compassion.

Ray, Srivastava and their colleagues also created value cards, summaries that showed how each model responded to instructions about the 32 values assessed across the three test conditions. These value cards could help developers identify which rules a model follows consistently, whether or not it's told that its answers might be monitored.

The data collected by the authors and the code they used are available on GitHub. In the future, other teams could potentially use the code to perform similar tests with other LLMs.

More information: Manodeep Ray et al., Alignment Faking Depends on the Value, Not Just the Model, arXiv (2026). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2611.03650

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