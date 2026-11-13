Nematostella is widely used by researchers studying the development of cnidarians. Now it is also helping scientists understand how corals spread. Credit: Madeline M. Schuldt, NTNU

Coral reefs are beautiful and important, both for humans and for marine biodiversity. Corals are living creatures, although they appear to remain fixed in one place, catching small crustaceans and other tasty morsels that drift past.

Yet they manage to spread to new areas. How do they do it?

"Corals and other cnidarians have a free-swimming larval stage. The main task of these larvae is to choose somewhere to live and get there," says doctoral candidate Marte Lønnum of NTNU's Department of Biology.

These animals are, in fact, not fixed in one place throughout their lives. Their larvae are remarkably active.

"Although cnidarian larvae can hitch a ride on ocean currents, they are not passive particles. They can display surprisingly complex patterns of behavior," says Lønnum.

Together with colleagues, Lønnum investigated how larvae develop and mature from younger to older stages. She carried out the research as part of her doctoral work, supervised by associate professor Lena van Giesen from the same department.

Their research is published in the journal iScience and on the bioRxiv preprint server.

A free-living stage of Nematostella vectensis. Credit: Marte Lønnum, NTNU

Movement is important

What inspires the movement? Would it not be as beneficial to stay in one place if the conditions were good enough?

"In the animal kingdom, movement is an important part of life, whether it's to find food, locate a suitable habitat or escape danger," says Lønnum.

The world is not a stable place, even for corals. Sometimes moving somewhere else can be an advantage.

"Migration can also be beneficial, particularly if unpredictable changes in climate and the natural environment make existing habitats uninhabitable," says Lønnum.

Adult corals leave this task to the next generation: their larvae. It's rather like humans sending babies out house-hunting.

Vulnerable coral reefs require greater understanding

We know that coral reefs can be extremely vulnerable to bottom trawling, pollution and changes in temperature. This makes it essential to understand more about how corals function.

An underwater robot is launched to investigate the corals. Credit: Lena van Giesen, NTNU

"Yet we don't know how their swimming abilities and sensory systems change as they develop, or what this means for larval dispersal and settlement," says Lønnum.

To investigate how larvae mature from younger to older stages, the researchers described larval behavior and anatomy at selected developmental stages in both the cold-water coral Lophelia pertusa and the sea anemone Nematostella vectensis.

Older larvae are better swimmers

"We found that the larvae's behavior reflected their stage of development. Younger larvae had relatively limited swimming abilities, while older larvae were active and displayed more complex behavior," says Lønnum.

To understand why their behavior changed, the researchers investigated how the sensory and nervous systems developed throughout the larval stage.

"Older larvae had more nerve cells and sensory receptors than younger larvae. This corresponded well with the improved sensory abilities we observed in the behavioral experiments," says Lønnum.

"This may suggest that older larvae are better equipped to sense their surroundings and use these abilities to swim more efficiently."

The screen shows the coral reefs. Credit: Lena van Giesen, NTNU

The species use different strategies

The researchers were surprised to discover that the cold-water coral and the sea anemone used different dispersal strategies.

"Lophelia pertusa is found around the world and can disperse over long distances, such as from Norway to America. By comparison, the sea anemone Nematostella is much more localized and is poor at dispersing over long distances."

Despite these differences, both species appear to develop age-appropriate sensory abilities and dispersal strategies suited to their lifestyles and the environments they inhabit.

Even at the larval stage, the two species adapt to the different circumstances and habitats they experience.

"Dispersal in cnidarian larvae appears to be a regulated process shaped by the larvae's developmental stage, sensory abilities and ecological adaptations," says Lønnum.

Understanding the biology and ecology of these organisms is essential if we are to protect corals and help new coral reefs become established.

A cold-water coral of the species Lophelia pertusa. Credit: Lena van Giesen, NTNU

The illustration shows how larvae of Nematostella vectensis move. Credit: Marte Lønnum, NTNU

"By learning more about how cnidarian larvae swim and sense their surroundings, we can better understand how corals and other cnidarians spread and establish new populations," says Lønnum.

More information: Marte Lønnum et al., Developmentally timed sensory integration enables efficient larval dispersal, iScience (2026). DOI: 10.1016/j.isci.2026.117222

Marte Lønnum et al., Dispersal behavior in a cold-water coral is orchestrated via stage and species-specific physiology, bioRxiv (2026). DOI: 10.64898/2026.06.03.729899

Provided by Norwegian University of Science and Technology