A double axe of the North German/South Scandinavian type. Found in a passage grave in Wangels, eastern Holstein, excavated by the Institute of Prehistoric and Protohistoric Archaeology of Kiel University. Credit: Sebastian Schultrich

The Rhine, as the boundary between Western and Central Europe, appears to be a constant feature of European history. As early as the late fourth and early third millennia B.C., the traces of human activity east and west of the river differed. Archaeologists have long concluded that the river was a kind of barrier at that time, just as it has been in more recent centuries.

However, a new study, published in Germania, questions this assumption. Sebastian Schultrich, an archaeologist at the ROOTS Cluster of Excellence at Kiel University (CAU), has linked various groups of finds and features from each side of the river—so-called double axes, coarse pottery and collective graves—from the late Neolithic period, thereby demonstrating Europe-wide connections between people in the late fourth and early third millennia B.C.

"The pottery is one reason why these connections have received little attention to date. It is so simple and unremarkable that it has been regarded as culturally insignificant. However, the new study shows that the combination of pottery, burial rituals and tools reveals new insights into life 5,000 years ago," explains Schultrich.

The remains of a Neolithic gallery grave on Île Coalen, Brittany (France). Although the design of these graves varied from region to region, they shared fundamental characteristics across many parts of Europe. Credit: Sebastian Schultrich

'Coarse ware' as a reflection of gradual adaptation

In many regions of Europe, archaeologists find this very simple pottery, known as 'coarse ware.' In contrast to the finely crafted pottery styles of the time, such as the funnel beakers found in north-central Europe, this 'coarse ware' is truly unremarkable: plain, roughly shaped, scarcely decorated—with the exception of small rows of dots directly beneath the rim.

It became widespread from the middle of the fourth millennium B.C. in the area corresponding to present-day central and northern France and the western Alpine region, and later also in what is now western and northern Germany, as well as Denmark.

"There are indications that a convergence of pottery styles across such great distances occurred gradually and unconsciously. This is an indicator of high mobility within a region where there were no distinct barriers between groups, or where the boundaries were fluid," says Schultrich.

Finds from the excavation carried out by the Kiel Institute of Prehistoric and Protohistoric Archaeology in Brodersby-Schönhagen, Rendsburg-Eckernförde district. In addition to flint artifacts, a shard of 'coarse ware' pottery was found (c. 3000–2800 B.C.). Credit: Agnes Heitmann, Uni Kiel

Double-edged axes as a symbol of shared identity

Equally widespread are stone axes with a shaft hole and two cutting edges, known as double axes. These were elaborately crafted objects of great prestige. They have been found from France through Central Europe to Scandinavia and Poland.

However, the chronological dating of the French variants was long disputed. It is now evident that, like their Central and Northern European counterparts, they date to the fourth and early third millennia B.C. "This opens up entirely new possibilities for interpretation," emphasizes Schultrich.

In contrast to pottery, the concept of the double ax appears to have been deliberately spread. This testifies to a shared idea—a common narrative on both sides of the Rhine.

Shared conceptions of death

In the same regions, various forms of large-scale collective graves, such as passage graves or gallery graves, are also found. All these grave types share fundamental characteristics: they provided space for dozens to hundreds of individuals, were used over many generations and served as sites for ritual acts and gatherings. This, too, testifies to a shared idea, albeit one that was implemented differently from region to region.

Shared narratives, local characteristics

It is clear that human groups in Western, Central and Northern Europe shared many cultural characteristics. The Rhine therefore did not separate people from one another during this period, as had long been assumed.

"However, it was not a uniform cultural complex," emphasizes Schultrich.

"What we see here is a network characterized by fundamental narratives, yet one that simultaneously allowed scope for strong regional peculiarities. This is an early example of a complex, differentiated form of society in which identity combined both supraregional and local elements." Much as is still the case today.

More information: S. Schultrich, The Late Neolithic Battle Axe / Coarse Ware Horizon in western, central, and northern Europe. Germaniaprop.ub.uni-heidelberg.de/jour … /downloadPublic/1011

Provided by Kiel University