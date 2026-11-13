The formation of spin-polarized radical pairs in a metal–organic framework. Credit: Hamachi et al., 2026

An international research team led by Nobuhiro Yanai from the University of Tokyo and Michael R. Wasielewski from Northwestern University has created polarized radical pairs, molecules with unpaired electrons whose spins align, in metal–organic frameworks (MOFs), porous materials consisting of metal ions linked by organic molecules.

Because of the quantum properties of polarized radical pairs, this achievement could provide the foundation for future quantum chemical sensing technologies and improve the sensitivity of existing methods such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.

Toward a quantum nose

At its core, sensing is about detecting changes in response to specific triggers. Take smelling, for example. Nerve cells specialized for certain chemicals activate when those chemicals are present in the air you breathe in. The activated nerve cells then send a signal to the brain, which translates the signal into "fruity" or "floral." As scientific understanding deepens, it both requires and enables greater sensitivity, resolution and variety in sensing, in theory down to the quantum level.

"We are interested in making a quantum nose, so to speak," says Yanai, the principal investigator. "Although quantum sensing has been a very hot topic in the past decades, leveraging it for chemical sensing has been lagging. Our goal is to make chemical quantum sensing a reality."

Building ordered arrays of radical pairs

The ingredients for such a sensing technology are fairly well known. Metal–organic frameworks are highly porous, making them useful as containers. Radical pairs have quantum properties that make them suitable as potential sensors.

"Thus far, research into radical pairs has been limited to isolated molecules in the solid state," Wasielewski explains. "So, we set out to develop a method to make an ordered array of radical pairs in a crystalline solid."

First, the researchers designed and synthesized molecules that could transfer electrons when excited by light. Then, they evaluated each variation using ultrafast spectroscopy, electron paramagnetic resonance spectroscopy and quantum chemical theory calculations. Such a complex project required the expertise of several teams, transcending borders.

"Thanks to this collaboration," Yanai says, "we successfully created a pair of radicals and demonstrated the response of their spin properties to some chemical substances. As the next step, we hope to explore a variety of spin systems in metal–organic frameworks and their response to chemical stimuli."

More information: Sublevel-Selective Electron Spin Hyperpolarization of Triplet Radical Pairs in Metal–Organic Frameworks, Nature Communications (2026). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-79262-6

Provided by University of Tokyo