Autonomous microfactory turns digital files into DNA for power-free preservation

The microfactory transcribes the digital archive into the four-letter 'alphabet' of DNA, then synthesizes it in the form of a strand of DNA. Credit: Serge-André Maire

According to projections, the volume of digital data created, captured, copied and consumed worldwide will reach 175 zettabytes (ZB) in 2026. This is equivalent to the storage capacity of billions of hard drives, such as those found in our laptops. With the rise of artificial intelligence, this global 'datasphere' continues to expand at an exponential rate.

Thanks to its remarkable storage capacity and longevity, synthetic DNA is emerging as a potentially revolutionary medium for storing information.

"In theory, one gram of DNA could store the equivalent of the digital collections of the world's largest libraries for tens of thousands of years," explains Pierre-Yves Burgi, deputy director of the Division of Information and Communication Systems and Technologies (DISTIC) at UNIGE.

The hard drive of the future

As part of a European research collaboration involving Kaunas University of Technology (KTU), Lithuanian company Genomika, the Technical University of Munich, Austrian biotechnology company Kilobaser and Imperial College London, UNIGE and HE-Arc have developed DNAMIC, an autonomous microfactory capable of encoding information into synthetic DNA.

On the HE-Arc campus in Saint-Imier (canton of Bern, Switzerland), the system was tested by digitizing a watchmaking heritage archive held by the Jura Center for Economic Archives and Research (CEJARE), using an archiving tool developed by UNIGE. The system will also enable the archive to be accessed again in the future.

"By using this watchmaking archive, we are paying tribute to the original microfactory, which was designed for the autonomous production of watch components," explains Jérôme Charmet, professor at the School of Engineering-HE-Arc Ingénierie, who is involved in the project through HES-SO.

The principle behind DNA data storage is similar to that of computer storage, but it uses a different alphabet. While digital data is encoded in binary form, using 0s and 1s, here it is converted into a quaternary system based on the four DNA bases: A, T, G and C.

However, the encoding process must take into account certain chemical properties of DNA, which impose additional constraints. The digital file is therefore translated into this four-letter "alphabet" and then synthesized as a strand of DNA. The encoding process can take several hours.

Energy-efficient

"The resulting archive is then stored for long-term preservation in small stainless-steel capsules that protect the DNA from oxygen, light, moisture and heat," explains Hugues Cazeaux, head of the eResearch group at UNIGE's DISTIC. Unlike conventional data storage media, this method of preservation requires no additional energy, thereby significantly reducing its environmental impact.

Provided by University of Geneva