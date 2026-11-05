Graphene networks help lithium-ion batteries store more energy and deliver more power

Graphene mesosponge (GMS), with its unique mesoporous architecture, facilitates three-dimensional electron and ion transport in high-loading, densely packed lithium-ion battery electrodes. Its three-dimensionally interconnected carbon framework provides efficient electronic conduction, while electrolyte accommodated within the GMS mesopores promotes ionic transport, thereby enabling excellent rate performance under practical electrode conditions at high current densities. Credit: YOKOHAMA National University

Making more efficient, longer-lasting lithium-ion batteries has been a challenge for researchers because adding more mass to the batteries restricts how fast electricity and lithium ions can move. To overcome this challenge, a research team has added graphene mesosponge to batteries to improve their performance during fast discharge. Their results show that graphene mesosponge is highly effective at improving the energy and power densities of commercial lithium-ion batteries.

Their research was published in the journal Advanced Energy Materials on Oct. 8, 2026.

More active material, slower transport

With a goal of building a cleaner, more sustainable society, scientists are working to develop more powerful lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are used to power items ranging from smartphones and laptops to electric vehicles. In current commercial lithium-ion batteries, the positive electrode restricts the batteries' energy density. Scientists are focused on creating high-performance positive electrode active materials that can achieve higher battery energy density.

Scientists have explored the use of pure nickel oxide as an electrode candidate for high-energy lithium-ion batteries. However, the battery degrades because high voltage stresses the nickel-containing materials, making it harder for the battery to charge and discharge.

To achieve higher battery energy density, scientists are studying ways to increase the active materials in the battery while reducing the parts of the composite electrode, such as conductive additives and polymer binders, that do not store electricity. But adding too much active material to the battery electrode while minimizing the conductive additives and polymer binders results in inefficient batteries in which electricity cannot flow freely through the material.

"Achieving efficient electron and ion transport in high-loading, densely packed electrodes remains a major challenge for high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries," said Naoaki Yabuuchi, a professor at Yokohama National University.

A porous network improves battery performance

To address this challenge, the research team studied three different carbon materials—acetylene black, single-walled carbon nanotubes and graphene mesosponge—characterizing and comparing these materials as possible conductive additives for battery applications.

They discovered that graphene mesosponge performs as a functional conductive additive that tailors electrode microstructure through its spongelike mesoporous framework. By adding just a small amount of graphene mesosponge, the team observed the formation of three-dimensional electron- and ion-conducting networks that contribute to more efficient batteries.

The graphene mesosponge provides this improvement because of its porous framework, which allows the electrolyte to move deeply into the parts of the battery where energy is stored. "The porous GMS architecture forms a three-dimensional electron- and ion-transport network, with electrolyte retained within its mesopores facilitating ion transport and resulting in superior rate capability," said Yabuuchi.

The team used FIB-SEM tomography, a 3D imaging technique, to further demonstrate that graphene mesosponge forms a more uniformly distributed internal structure for a battery electrode. The graphene mesosponge features a three-dimensional spongelike nanoscale structure that allows electrons to move more freely inside the battery. The team views the use of functional conductive additives like graphene mesosponge as a promising strategy for maximizing battery performance under practical operating conditions.

"Our results demonstrate that graphene mesosponge is a transformative conductive additive for simultaneously improving energy and power densities in practical lithium-ion batteries through rational microstructural design of dense composite electrodes," said Yabuuchi.

With the team's results showing that graphene mesosponge is a promising conductive additive for high-energy and high-power lithium-ion battery electrodes, their work continues. "Our ultimate goal is to achieve fast-charging capability with a graphite negative electrode, thereby enabling the development of practical lithium-ion batteries that combine high energy density, high power density and fast-charging capability," said Yabuuchi.

More information: Yosuke Ugata et al., Unlocking Three‐Dimensional Electron and Ion Transport in High‐Loading and Dense Lithium‐Ion Battery Electrodes Assisted via Porous Graphene Networks, Advanced Energy Materials (2026). DOI: 10.1002/aenm.71677

Provided by Yokohama National University