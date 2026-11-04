Hypersonic projectiles turn ultra-hard diamond composite into shock-absorbing graphite

The Hypervelocity Impact Laboratory houses one of the world's highest-throughput, two-stage light gas guns. Stretching 45 feet long, the powerful system launches projectiles at speeds of up to 29,000 miles per hour, while high-speed cameras and ultrafast sensors capture every moment of impact. Credit: Texas A&M Transportation Institute

"Diamonds are forever." Or so the saying goes. Texas A&M University College of Engineering and Rice University researchers put that claim to the ultimate test. They forged a diamond composite, then marched it directly into the line of fire, blasting it with aluminum projectiles traveling at more than eight times the speed of sound.

The researchers expected damage; what they discovered instead was atomic-scale metamorphosis—and proof that diamonds aren't necessarily forever.

Within microseconds of impact, portions of the diamond composite had transformed into graphite, a softer form of carbon that acted as an instant shock absorber.

The study, published in Materials Today, reveals how ultrahard materials behave under extreme shock and mechanical stress, knowledge that could help engineers design next-generation shielding and protective materials for aviation, defense and space technologies.

The Texas A&M team was led by Aniket Mote, a doctoral candidate in mechanical engineering, and Dr. Thomas Lacy, a professor of mechanical engineering.

"The diamond-to-graphite transformation could help guide the design of next-generation materials for extreme environments, to serve national and global research interests," Lacy said.

Texas A&M University and Rice University researchers forged an ultrahard diamond composite, then put it to the ultimate test, blasting it with aluminum projectiles traveling more than eight times the speed of sound. Within microseconds of impact, portions of the diamond transformed into graphite, acting as an instant shock absorber—a discovery that could help engineers design next-generation shielding and protective materials for aviation, defense and space technologies. Credit: Texas A&M University Hypervelocity Impact Laboratory

Diamonds to defense

The violent forces that power—yet devastate—modern aircraft, spacecraft and defense systems share a single brutal reality: they depend on materials that can fracture, deform or fail, all in a fraction of the time it takes to blink.

Amid crushing pressures, searing temperatures and hypersonic speeds, engineers are left racing to understand what happens to materials in those fleeting moments between impact, shock and failure.

The diamond-to-graphite transformation provides a rare window into those fleeting moments.

"We asked: Can we replicate and study in a controlled setting the behavior of materials subjected to extreme conditions?" Mote said. "In this case, we investigated hypersonic impact on a diamond-composite target."

Rather than just recording how a diamond composite behaves and changes under extreme shock, the study captured something far more fundamental.

"We captured a phase change in the material and recorded how the material transitioned from one state to another," Lacy said.

Put simply, the intense shock waves generated by the aluminum projectiles rapidly reorganized the diamond composite's rigid internal structure, transforming portions of it into graphite, a substantially softer material that helped absorb, dissipate and redistribute the force of the hypersonic projectiles.

Understanding when and how that transformation happens could carry significant practical potential.

"The phase change happens almost instantly, and it could help guide the development and design of materials that can better withstand extreme environments," Lacy said.

For hypersonic and space vehicles, that knowledge could unlock resilient materials capable of enduring the brutal shock waves and mechanical stresses experienced during high-speed flights.

In defense applications, the findings could aid in the development of shielding and protective materials engineered to not only withstand intense impacts but manage the transfer of energy through a target, potentially softening or maybe even neutralizing serious blows.

"The project gives us a new view of how ultrahard materials behave under hypersonic impacts," Mote said.

While the diamond's transformation into graphite marked the end of the experiment, for the team and the research community at large, it could usher in the beginning of a new era of materials built to survive the impossible.

Researchers fire aluminum projectiles traveling nearly eight times the speed of sound at a diamond-composite target. The impact triggers a rapid transformation: portions of the ultrahard diamond composite turn into graphite, a softer form of carbon that helps absorb, dissipate and redistribute the force of the hypersonic projectiles. Credit: Texas A&M University Hypervelocity Impact Laboratory

Forging diamonds

Forged from carbon under extreme conditions, diamonds are prized for a crystalline carbon structure that makes them the hardest naturally occurring material known.

But synthesizing bulk diamonds from smaller diamond grains has been a longstanding challenge for engineers and materials scientists.

Traditional techniques use heat and pressure to fuse smaller diamond grains together. At the extremes, though, diamonds break down and melt.

To overcome the challenge, the Rice University researchers mixed two ingredients together with the smaller diamond grains, then used spark plasma sintering to consolidate the mixture into a composite.

"Cubic boron nitride and cobalt were added to the mixture, to help bind and stabilize it," Mote said.

The result was a dense, tough, bulk material that locked smaller diamond particles into place.

Diamonds under fire

To evaluate its durability, Mote and Lacy tested the diamond composite using a two-stage light gas gun.

"A two-stage light gas gun can be used to launch projectiles at hypervelocities to evaluate ultrahigh-rate material behavior of a target," Lacy said.

Moments before a test, the laboratory falls into a poised silence as the Texas A&M and Rice University teams work through their safety checklist before unleashing aluminum rounds traveling roughly 6,500 miles per hour (10,500 kilometers per hour) toward the diamond composite target.

The countdown begins, then launch.

Within microseconds, the aluminum projectiles barrel down the two-stage light gas gun and impact the diamond composite target in a cascade of pressure, shock and heat.

"Impact phenomena are measured and characterized using state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment," Lacy said.

Lining the length of the gun are high-speed cameras and ultrafast sensors that recorded the violent impact of two experiments.

"In the first test, we launched a cluster of 1 millimeter aluminum 'buckshot' projectiles traveling at nearly Mach 7.5. And in the second test, we fired a single, large 4 millimeter aluminum projectile at speeds approaching Mach 8.45," Mote said.

When the researchers reviewed the footage and analyzed the diamond composite target under a microscope, they made a remarkable discovery.

"We found that portions of the diamond composite had transformed into graphite," Lacy said. "It was exciting to observe this phase change in real time."

By collapsing its atomic grid into softer graphite, the diamond composite's transformation helped absorb and dissipate the kinetic energy at a microstructural level.

Turns out, diamonds aren't forever—when impacted at speeds over eight times the speed of sound.

But capturing this transformation requires more than just an innovative material. It requires the Hypervelocity Impact Laboratory (HVIL) capable of re-creating the extreme conditions responsible for it.

Technical illustration of the 45-foot-long, two-stage light gas gun housed at Texas A&M University's Hypervelocity Impact Laboratory. Credit: Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station

Located on the Texas A&M-RELLIS innovation and technology campus, the Hypervelocity Impact Laboratory houses one of the world's highest-throughput, two-stage light gas guns. Stretching 45 feet long, the powerful system launches projectiles at speeds of up to 29,000 miles per hour, while high-speed cameras and ultrafast sensors capture every moment of impact. The laboratory's cutting-edge capabilities underscore Texas A&M University's commitment to pushing the boundaries of science, engineering and education. Credit: Texas A&M Transportation Institute

Engineering the extreme, at the edge of possibility

Located on the Texas A&M-RELLIS innovation and technology campus, Lacy and Mote's HVIL houses a 45-foot-long (14-meter-long) two-stage light gas gun designed to blast targets with projectiles that travel upward of 29,000 miles per hour (47,000 kilometers per hour), then dissect the impact with an arsenal of sophisticated diagnostics.

"At the HVIL, we have a high-throughput capability and are among the world's leaders in the number of shots performed annually," Lacy said.

Here, collisions aren't spectacles; they're surgical strikes into the unknown of extreme physics and materials sciences, to pioneer and fuel breakthroughs in engineering and national security.

"The HVIL's capabilities enable us to characterize, test and model extreme transient variations in temperature and hypervelocity loading," Mote said.

"Our external collaborations help serve the national interest by exploiting the expertise of researchers with markedly different backgrounds," Lacy said.

For students, it's a rare kind of education, where classrooms give way to impactful discoveries and applications.

"It's a one-of-a-kind training and experience," Mote said. "Running a gun lab, we are motivated to be as operationally safe as possible while training the next generation of engineers and scientists."

Among the numerous impacts and materials studied inside the HVIL, the diamond-to-graphite transformation reveals a simple but profound insight: even the hardest materials are capable of change.

More information: Abhijit Biswas et al., Diamond-to-graphite transformation under hypersonic impact, Materials Today (2026). DOI: 10.1016/j.mattod.2026.103477

Provided by Texas A&M University