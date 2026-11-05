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Pennsylvania
Free Child Car Seat Checks Offered Statewide
3 days ago
The PA State Police are offering free child car seat safety checks across the Commonwealth from November 9–30. Certified technicians will inspect child safety seats for proper fit, check for recalls, and help with correct installation. Find a car seat check event near you here: bit.ly/PSPchildseat.
This content is adapted from materials provided by PA State Police
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