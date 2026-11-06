📢 Liberty Fire Company teaches “Charge Into Fire Safety” in October

📢 Liberty Fire Company spent October teaching fire safety all around Schuylkill Haven.

Firefighters focused on this year’s theme, “Charge Into Fire Safety,” which highlights safe battery charging and preventing fires from electronic devices.

They visited Lil’ Rascals Daycare Center, Doodlebug Preschool, and Schuylkill Haven Elementary School, where kids met firefighters, checked out the fire trucks, and learned basic fire safety.

Liberty also teamed up with Rainbow Hose Fire Company #1 and Schuylkill Hose Company #2 for the annual Fire Prevention Week program at Schuylkill Haven Area Middle School. Students in grades 5–7 heard a presentation on battery charging safety and toured Engines 63-14, 63-12, and Rescue 63-51.

Later, a crew of nine Liberty members visited Penn State Schuylkill for a fire prevention and bonfire event with about 40 students, answering questions and showing their equipment.

The company notes that fire prevention is a key part of their mission, and they plan to keep educating the community year-round.