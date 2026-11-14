⚠️ Schuylerville schools construction set for summers 2027–28

Schuylerville Central School District’s capital improvement project is moving ahead after state approval and bidding. Most work will happen in summer 2027 and summer 2028, with some during the 2027–2028 school year.

Key upgrades include:

New elementary gym basketball baskets

New sidewalk from the rear elementary hallway to the playground

from the rear elementary hallway to the More LED lighting in elementary classrooms

in elementary classrooms Wider middle school fire access road

Locker replacements at the elementary school ( Sept–Oct 2027 , done on second shift)

at the elementary school ( , done on second shift) Elementary lobby, classroom cabinetry, cafeteria windows, and entrance upgrades in summer 2028

lobby, classroom cabinetry, cafeteria windows, and entrance upgrades in High school science room, chemical storage, and lobby/entrance renovations in summer 2028

Summer 2027 access:

Major parking lot reconstruction will be the most disruptive.

will be the most disruptive. Only summer school and ESY programs are allowed on campus during daytime construction hours .

and are allowed on campus during . Athletic teams may use facilities after 4:00 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends.

The district will share more updates as construction gets closer.