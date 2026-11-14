📢 Two Schuylerville seniors commit to Division I sports

Two Schuylerville High School seniors are taking their talents to the NCAA Division I level.

Gavin Winacott

Sport: Cross country/track (running)

College: Canisius University in Buffalo, NY

in Highlight: Competing at the New York State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 14 and aiming for a personal record.

Hudson Peck

Sport: boys lacrosse

College: Robert Morris University in Pennsylvania

in Program milestone: Just the third player in Schuylerville boys lacrosse history to reach Division I.

player in Schuylerville boys lacrosse history to reach Division I. Career so far: 244 career points (3rd all-time), Foothills Council All-Star all three varsity seasons, first-team as a sophomore and junior, and All-State in 2025 and 2026.

Coaches and the Athletic Director John Bowen praised both students for their hard work, focus, and dedication, calling them role models for younger Black Horses who hope to play in college.