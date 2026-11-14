📢 Schuyler freshman places 30th at state cross country

Schuyler County High School freshman Parker Robinson wrapped up his first high school cross country season with a strong showing at the 2026 MSHSAA Cross Country State Championships.

Robinson ran the boys 5,000-meter race in 17:18.20, finishing 30th overall against qualifying runners from across Missouri.

The state meet was held Nov. 6–7 at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, MO. Robinson was the representative for Schuyler County High School, closing out an impressive freshman season and setting a solid base for his remaining three years in the program.