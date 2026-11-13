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Schulenburg
Bull sale at Schulenburg Livestock Sale Barn Nov. 14
11 days ago
Bulls will be sold at the South Texas Cattle Marketing, Schulenburg Fall Female Classic at the Schulenburg Livestock Sale Barn on November 14. The sale starts at 12:00 p.m. (noon).
This content is adapted from materials provided by Schulenburg Livestock, LLC
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