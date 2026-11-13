Schofield’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for engineers who like being close to the plant floor and process improvements.

Below are several solid roles with strong pay and room to grow.

Employer: Greenheck Group

Greenheck Group Location: Schofield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,161 – $130,485 base

Lead process improvements for a global HVAC manufacturer known for air movement and ventilation systems in schools, hospitals, factories, and stadiums. You’ll drive capital projects, plant layout, Lean/5S, and cross‑functional projects while supporting quality, safety, and on‑time delivery.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a global hydraulic cylinder manufacturer)

(recruiting for a global hydraulic cylinder manufacturer) Location: Schofield, WI (on-site)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 base (up to $120,000 total range mentioned)

Hands‑on role improving machining, welding, and assembly processes for custom hydraulic cylinders used in off‑highway equipment. You’ll own routings, work instructions, PFMEAs, and Lean projects, and partner closely with production, quality, and design engineering.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles posted by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.