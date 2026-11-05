🔧 Schofield, WI Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Schofield has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hospital housekeeping to hotel and plant maintenance. If you like staying active and keeping buildings running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Greenheck Group

Greenheck Group Location: Schofield, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly pay with regular increases (exact rate not listed)

Work for a global HVAC manufacturer keeping production equipment and facilities in top shape. This role is very hands-on in a manufacturing environment and comes with strong benefits (health, financial, learning & development, and more) plus shift premiums.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare

Location: Marshfield Medical Center–Weston, Schofield, WI

Marshfield Medical Center–Weston, Type: Full-time

Schedule: 3:30 pm – 12:00 am, days vary

3:30 pm – 12:00 am, days vary Pay: $18.00–$20.00 per hour

Help keep a local medical center clean and safe by doing room and hallway cleaning, trash removal, and basic housekeeping tasks. This PM shift role offers medical, dental, vision, retirement, and other benefits for full-time team members.

(Duplicate Indeed posting for this same Crothall role not repeated.)

Employer: Ghidorzi Companies (Ghidorzi Hotel Group)

Location: Schofield, WI (Fairfield by Marriott – Weston)

(Fairfield by Marriott – Weston) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00 per hour, ~40 hours/week

Support hotel maintenance on everything from guest rooms to pool care, basic HVAC, plumbing, and electrical. Good fit if you like variety, problem-solving, and working with your hands, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Ghidorzi Companies (Ghidorzi Hotel Group)

Location: Schofield, WI (Fairfield by Marriott – Weston)

(Fairfield by Marriott – Weston) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.00 per hour, ~40 hours/week

Keep hotel public areas clean, stocked, and guest-ready while supporting the housekeeping team. This is an active role with lifting and moving, and comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might find a shift, benefit, or duty mix that works well for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.