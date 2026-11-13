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Schertz
Schertz risk manager saves city $92K on insurance
10 days ago
City of Schertz Risk Manager Nancy Tumlinson has been honored with the City Manager's Coin after finding a way to restructure the City’s property insurance deductible. By reviewing 15 years of claims data, she lowered the City’s property insurance premiums, saving taxpayers more than $92,000 over two fiscal years.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Schertz - Government
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