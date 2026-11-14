Schertz healthcare is busy right now, with solid demand for nurses and imaging techs. If you want steady clinical work close to home, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Black Women's Mental Health Institute Location: Schertz, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes—assess, give meds, and follow care plans while teaching patients and families. Good fit if you like one-on-one care, flexible days in the field, and working closely with RNs and therapists.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Alpha Home Health and Hospice Location: Schertz, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate CT scanners to produce clear, accurate images while keeping patients calm and safe. Ideal if you’re confident with CT protocols, safety rules, and want a role that blends tech skills with direct patient contact.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: Schertz, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform diagnostic X-ray exams, support radiologists, and check image quality and documentation. Great for someone who enjoys hands-on imaging work, patient interaction, and keeping equipment running smoothly.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re early in the stack.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.