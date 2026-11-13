Schertz has a nice mix of hands-on and office-based roles right now, from warehouse auctions to healthcare calls to retail sales on the road.

Here are a few solid options if you like helping customers and staying busy.

Employer: MAC.BID

MAC.BID Location: Schertz, TX (onsite)

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll scan and upload customer return and overstock items into an online auction system, take and crop photos, and help keep listings accurate. This is a good fit if you’re tech savvy, can stand/walk for long periods, lift up to 50 lbs with help, and want healthcare, weekly pay, 401(k) match, PTO, and store credit to bid on items after your first few months.

Employer: Addison Group (healthcare client)

(healthcare client) Location: Schertz, TX (fully onsite)

Type: Contract, Monday–Friday

Schedule: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM (earlier hours also mentioned)

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM (earlier hours also mentioned) Pay: $20–21/hour

You’ll handle high-volume inbound and outbound calls and emails between doctors, healthcare providers, and internal teams about medical case reviews. Great if you have 2+ years of customer service or call center experience, can type 40+ WPM, and want good pay, benefits, training, and a chance to be hired permanently if things go well.

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group

Location: Schertz, TX / local stores (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (may include incentive pay)

This role is out in the field, visiting retail accounts, building relationships with store managers, checking purchase orders, and pitching new product displays to grow sales. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, reliable car, ability to lift 25–50 lbs (and sometimes kegs), and you’ll get access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement benefits, and health screenings.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.