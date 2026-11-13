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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Schertz, TX
Schertz has a nice mix of hands-on and office-based roles right now, from warehouse auctions to healthcare calls to retail sales on the road.
Here are a few solid options if you like helping customers and staying busy.
Scanner Associate
- Employer: MAC.BID
- Location: Schertz, TX (onsite)
- Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll scan and upload customer return and overstock items into an online auction system, take and crop photos, and help keep listings accurate. This is a good fit if you’re tech savvy, can stand/walk for long periods, lift up to 50 lbs with help, and want healthcare, weekly pay, 401(k) match, PTO, and store credit to bid on items after your first few months.
Customer Service Representative (Healthcare, Contract)
- Employer: Addison Group (healthcare client)
- Location: Schertz, TX (fully onsite)
- Type: Contract, Monday–Friday
- Schedule: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM (earlier hours also mentioned)
- Pay: $20–21/hour
You’ll handle high-volume inbound and outbound calls and emails between doctors, healthcare providers, and internal teams about medical case reviews. Great if you have 2+ years of customer service or call center experience, can type 40+ WPM, and want good pay, benefits, training, and a chance to be hired permanently if things go well.
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Reyes Beverage Group
- Location: Schertz, TX / local stores (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (may include incentive pay)
This role is out in the field, visiting retail accounts, building relationships with store managers, checking purchase orders, and pitching new product displays to grow sales. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, reliable car, ability to lift 25–50 lbs (and sometimes kegs), and you’ll get access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement benefits, and health screenings.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has similar roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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