🏥 Schertz, TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Open

Healthcare hiring around Schertz, TX is steady right now, with options for nurses and imaging pros who like hands-on patient care. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Schertz, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Specialized RN role focused on PICC line insertion and care across acute and outpatient settings. Good fit if you’re confident with ultrasound-guided vascular access, patient education, and working closely with physicians on infection prevention and quality standards.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Schertz, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on imaging role doing diagnostic radiography and supporting radiologists during exams. Ideal if you like a mix of patient interaction and technical work, from prepping patients to ensuring high-quality images and safe equipment use.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Schertz, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership-focused ICU RN position in a lung rescue / critical care setting. You’ll coordinate complex care, guide bedside practice, and mentor other nurses, so it’s a strong match if you have critical care experience and enjoy leading the team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.