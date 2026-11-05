🏥 Schertz, TX Healthcare Hiring: Multiple Well-Paid Roles

Schertz and the nearby San Antonio area are busy and growing, which means steady demand for medical and dental pros. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Smile Brands Inc. (Monarch Dental – Schertz)

Smile Brands Inc. (Monarch Dental – Schertz) Location: Schertz, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000 – $400,000 per year

Private-practice feel with big-company support: you get clinical freedom, a Monday–Friday 8am–5pm schedule, and help with operations, marketing, and compliance. Role includes full-scope general dentistry, leadership of the clinical team, and access to complimentary CE, malpractice coverage, and a wide benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401k, more).

Employer: Protouch Staffing (for Hillside Medical Group)

Protouch Staffing (for Hillside Medical Group) Location: Stone Oak, San Antonio, TX (serving the Schertz area)

(serving the Schertz area) Type: Full-time, outpatient

Salary: Not listed

Join an established adult outpatient practice focused on preventive care and chronic disease management (diabetes, HTN, cardiovascular disease, etc.). Perks include fully covered malpractice, health/dental/vision, $100,000 employer-paid life insurance, 3 weeks PTO, 5 paid holidays, $2,000 CME, and reimbursement for Texas license and DEA fees.

Employer: sa family dentist

Location: Schertz, TX (San Antonio area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay based on experience (plus monthly bonus)

Doctor-owned private practice (not corporate) with no weekends and a strong PPO/Fee-for-Service patient base. You’ll handle insurance verification, scheduling, treatment coordination, and patient communication using Open Dental, with monthly bonuses, health insurance, PTO, paid holidays, and dental coverage in a tight-knit, growth-minded team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—good local leads are gold. Keep your resume handy; this area’s healthcare scene moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.