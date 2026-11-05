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Selma
Veterans Day Ceremony Planned at Selma Heroes Memorial
4 days ago
The Cities of Schertz, Selma, and Cibolo, together with the Chamber Military Affairs Committee, will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Selma Heroes Memorial, 9375 Corporate Dr., Selma, TX 78154, on Wednesday, November 11. The ceremony starts at 9:00 a.m. and invites the community to honor and thank veterans for their service.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Schertz - Government
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