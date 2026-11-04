📣 Several Sales & Quoting Roles Now Hiring in Schertz, TX

Schertz is busy with construction and electrical projects, and that means more quoting and sales support jobs are popping up. If you like numbers, details, and helping customers win projects, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: City Electric Supply (CES)

City Electric Supply (CES) Location: Schertz, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with CES branches and customers to price out electrical gear packages and help win project bids. This one is for pros: 3+ years of gear quotation and experience with Eaton, Siemens, and GE gear are required. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid parental leave, and strong internal growth in a fast-growing, family-owned company.

Employer: City Electric Supply (CES)

City Electric Supply (CES) Location: Schertz, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support branches by gathering vendor info, building quotes, and helping customers win jobs. This role is a bit more entry-level, with 1 year of experience preferred, plus basic technical/industry knowledge and Microsoft Office skills. You get the same strong benefits package and training, with room to grow into more advanced quoting or sales roles.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.