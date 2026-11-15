Schererville’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few strong picks hiring in town.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Schererville, IN

Salary: $19.00–$30.20 per hour

Type: Full-time

Lead the front end and e‑commerce side of the store, from checkout to pickup orders. Good fit if you have at least a year of retail, like coaching a team, and don’t mind a fast, physical job with a wide range of benefits.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Schererville, IN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Welcome customers, help them pick the right wash, and keep things moving smoothly. No experience needed—just a friendly attitude, willingness to learn, and comfort working on your feet in a team setting.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Schererville, IN

Salary: Starting at $26.00/hour (Year 2: $27.00/hour)

Type: Full-time (avg. 38 hrs/week)

Help run the store day to day—scheduling, training, and keeping the floor stocked and customers happy. Great for someone with a few years of retail and some leadership experience who wants strong pay and a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.