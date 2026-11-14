Schererville’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast, friendly work and talking with people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 219 US Highway 30, Schererville, IN 46375

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a crew in a fast-paced Burger King, handling customer service, training, inventory, and cash counts. Comes with access to scholarship funds, emergency assistance, wellness programs, and discount perks for eligible employees.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 219 US Highway 30, Schererville, IN 46375

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run the whole restaurant, from sales and staffing to guest satisfaction and profit goals. Ideal if you have 1–2 years of restaurant management experience and want a bigger leadership role with the same scholarship and wellness benefits as above.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes – Let Us Bake II LLC

Location: Schererville, IN

Type: Full-time or Part-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour, based on experience

Help run a busy bakery, leading front and back of house, training staff, and keeping orders on track. Offers employee discounts, flexible schedules, paid training, and growth opportunities in a fun, upbeat shop.

Employer: Giordano’s

Location: Schererville, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.00 – $13.00 per hour

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, helping with basic prep, and cleaning work areas. Good fit if you want to get into restaurant work with flexible hours and an employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and requirements are often flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.