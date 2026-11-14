Schererville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and want steady local work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Location: Schererville, IN (home health, field-based)

(home health, field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, following the care plan and teaching patients and families. Enhabit offers generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and education support for LPNs with at least one year of experience and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Dinh Family Dental

Location: Schererville, IN (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$23.00 per hour

Chairside assist for exams and treatments, take X-rays, and keep rooms and tools clean and ready. Monday–Thursday schedule (no weekends) plus 401(k) with match, PTO, retirement plan, discounts, and CE credits in a fast-paced family dental office.

Employer: Total In Home Services

Location: Based in Schererville, IN (serving Griffith area)

Based in (serving Griffith area) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.00 per hour

Support clients with daily living, personal care, meals, and light cleaning in home and community settings. Set afternoon schedule (1–5 p.m., Tuesday–Friday) and a chance to make a direct impact; prior caregiving experience is valued, and applicants with a criminal record are welcome.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have more than one opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.