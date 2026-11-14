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🏥 Schererville Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings This Week
Schererville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and want steady local work, these roles are worth a look.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Home Health, Full Time
- Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Schererville, IN (home health, field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, following the care plan and teaching patients and families. Enhabit offers generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and education support for LPNs with at least one year of experience and a valid driver’s license.
Dental Assistant – Full Time
- Employer: Dinh Family Dental
- Location: Schererville, IN (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$23.00 per hour
Chairside assist for exams and treatments, take X-rays, and keep rooms and tools clean and ready. Monday–Thursday schedule (no weekends) plus 401(k) with match, PTO, retirement plan, discounts, and CE credits in a fast-paced family dental office.
Caregiver – Griffith Area, 1–5 p.m. Tue–Fri
- Employer: Total In Home Services
- Location: Based in Schererville, IN (serving Griffith area)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $16.00 per hour
Support clients with daily living, personal care, meals, and light cleaning in home and community settings. Set afternoon schedule (1–5 p.m., Tuesday–Friday) and a chance to make a direct impact; prior caregiving experience is valued, and applicants with a criminal record are welcome.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have more than one opening.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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