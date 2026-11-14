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🛒 Schererville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Schererville is busy and hiring, especially in retail and customer service. If you like helping people and want steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.
Team Toyota General Employment Application
- Employer: Team Toyota (Gurley Leep Automotive Family)
- Location: Schererville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Family-owned auto group with 40+ years in business and 1,200+ team members. Strong perks: performance bonuses, PTO from week one, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, HSA contribution, vacation savings match, referral bonuses, and scholarship support. Good fit if you want long-term growth in a busy dealership setting.
Pharmacy Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Schererville, IN
- Type: Part-time (around 30 hours/week for full benefits)
- Salary: $16 – $20/hour
Front-of-store and pharmacy support role: greet customers, ring up sales, help fill prescriptions under pharmacist supervision, and keep shelves stocked. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, and career development programs if you hit the weekly hours.
Shift Supervisor
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Schererville, IN
- Type: Full-time (about 30 hours/week)
- Salary: $17.00 – $26.00/hour
- Application window closes: 01/12/2027
Lead the store crew when managers are away, handle customer issues, and keep shelves and displays in shape. Includes full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement options. Great step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many managers will train the right person with a good attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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