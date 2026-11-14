Schererville is busy and hiring, especially in retail and customer service. If you like helping people and want steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Team Toyota (Gurley Leep Automotive Family)

Team Toyota (Gurley Leep Automotive Family) Location: Schererville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Family-owned auto group with 40+ years in business and 1,200+ team members. Strong perks: performance bonuses, PTO from week one, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, HSA contribution, vacation savings match, referral bonuses, and scholarship support. Good fit if you want long-term growth in a busy dealership setting.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Schererville, IN

Type: Part-time (around 30 hours/week for full benefits)

(around 30 hours/week for full benefits) Salary: $16 – $20/hour

Front-of-store and pharmacy support role: greet customers, ring up sales, help fill prescriptions under pharmacist supervision, and keep shelves stocked. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, and career development programs if you hit the weekly hours.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Schererville, IN

Type: Full-time (about 30 hours/week )

(about ) Salary: $17.00 – $26.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/12/2027

Lead the store crew when managers are away, handle customer issues, and keep shelves and displays in shape. Includes full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement options. Great step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many managers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.