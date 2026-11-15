Schenectady has some solid driving options right now, from senior care routes to food delivery runs. If you’ve got a CDL and like staying regional, these are worth a look.

Employer: St. Peter's Health Partners / Eddy Senior Care – Rotterdam

St. Peter's Health Partners / Location: Schenectady, NY

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Pay: $18.50 – $24.55/hour

What you’ll do: Drive seniors to appointments and activities, secure wheelchairs, help riders in and out of the vehicle, and keep the vehicle safe and clean.

Drive seniors to appointments and activities, secure wheelchairs, help riders in and out of the vehicle, and keep the vehicle safe and clean. Why it’s appealing: Steady daytime schedule, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plan, tuition help), and you’re making a direct impact on older adults in the community.

Steady daytime schedule, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plan, tuition help), and you’re making a direct impact on older adults in the community. Requirements: HS diploma/GED, NY CDL Class C with passenger endorsement, 1+ year transporting people with mobility needs, flexible for some evenings/weekends.

Note: This same role also appears under St. Peter’s Health Partners and Trinity Health on LinkedIn; they’re all the same Eddy Senior Care CDL opening.

Employer: Codino's Foods Inc. (family-run frozen pasta company)

(family-run frozen pasta company) Location: Schenectady, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time (mix of driving and warehouse if you want more hours)

(mix of driving and warehouse if you want more hours) Pay: $26.00 – $30.00/hour

What you’ll do: Haul frozen pasta from the plant to customers in the Northeast, do pre/post-trip inspections, unload cases at customer sites, and keep basic logs.

Haul frozen pasta from the plant to customers in the Northeast, do pre/post-trip inspections, unload cases at customer sites, and keep basic logs. Why it’s appealing: About 25 hours/week of drive time, mostly day trips, with some hotel-covered overnights; you can add warehouse shifts to reach 40–50 hours/week plus health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail on routes, schedules, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.