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Schenectady
🍽️ Schenectady Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Schenectady’s food scene is busy, from casinos to nursing homes to big-name chains. Here are a few solid local options if you like fast-paced kitchen or guest work.
Supervisor Stewarding – Rivers Casino & Resort
- Employer: Rivers Casino & Resort, Schenectady
- Location: Schenectady, NY
- Salary: $70,000 – $85,000/year
- Type: Full-time (Non-Exempt)
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead the stewarding team and keep all kitchens and food prep areas clean, safe, and stocked. Good fit if you have 1+ year supervisor experience, know kitchen equipment, and can handle a busy, noisy environment.
Cook (Full Time) – Morrison Living
- Employer: Morrison Living at Baptist Health Nursing & Rehab
- Location: 297 Ballston Rd, Schenectady, NY 12302
- Salary: $18.00 – $20.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Prepare meals for residents, follow special diets, and keep high sanitation standards. Offers a benefits package for full-time staff and steady hours with afternoon, evening, and weekend shifts.
Team Member – Pizza Hut
- Employer: Pizza Hut (Tasty Hut, LLC)
- Location: Schenectady, NY
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not specified)
- Why it’s worth a look: Front-line role where you’ll help with customer service, food prep, and cleaning. Good entry point if you want flexible restaurant work and on-the-job training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have several openings and room to move up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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