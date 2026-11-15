Schenectady’s food scene is busy, from casinos to nursing homes to big-name chains. Here are a few solid local options if you like fast-paced kitchen or guest work.

Employer: Rivers Casino & Resort, Schenectady

Rivers Casino & Resort, Schenectady Location: Schenectady, NY

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000/year

Type: Full-time (Non-Exempt)

Full-time (Non-Exempt) Why it’s worth a look: Lead the stewarding team and keep all kitchens and food prep areas clean, safe, and stocked. Good fit if you have 1+ year supervisor experience, know kitchen equipment, and can handle a busy, noisy environment.

Employer: Morrison Living at Baptist Health Nursing & Rehab

at Baptist Health Nursing & Rehab Location: 297 Ballston Rd, Schenectady, NY 12302

Salary: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Prepare meals for residents, follow special diets, and keep high sanitation standards. Offers a benefits package for full-time staff and steady hours with afternoon, evening, and weekend shifts.

Employer: Pizza Hut (Tasty Hut, LLC)

Location: Schenectady, NY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not specified)

Likely part-time or full-time (not specified) Why it’s worth a look: Front-line role where you’ll help with customer service, food prep, and cleaning. Good entry point if you want flexible restaurant work and on-the-job training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have several openings and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.