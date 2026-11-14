Schenectady has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like staying busy and helping people face to face. Here are a few good options with clear pay and room to grow.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Schenectady, NY (travel between local stores)

(travel between local stores) Pay: $19–$21/hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

You’ll stock and display popular snack and candy brands in grocery and convenience stores, build relationships with store managers, and plan your own daily route. Weekends and major holidays are off, and the role comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, and weekly pay options.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Schenectady, NY

Pay: $16.00–$23.00/hour

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Application window expected to close: 01/14/2027

This is a classic front-of-store role: cashiering, stocking, helping customers find items, and supporting photo/beauty and sometimes pharmacy. Good fit if you’re at least 16, like steady customer contact, and want access to part-time benefits like dental, vision, discounts, and wellness resources.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Schenectady, NY

Pay: $16.00–$16.75/hour

Type: Part-time, flexible schedule

You’ll pick and stage online and in-store orders, help customers with questions, and may operate equipment like forklifts and order pickers (training/certification provided if needed). Comes with access to health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, tuition help, and an employee discount for eligible associates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s often easy to transfer once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.