Schenectady’s rehab and mobile care scene is busy right now. If you’re in therapy or phlebotomy, there are a few solid options worth a quick look.

Employer: Sigma Health Rehab

Sigma Health Rehab Location: Schenectady, NY (Skilled Nursing Facility)

(Skilled Nursing Facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers highly competitive compensation)

Full-time SLP role in a skilled nursing facility with a $5,000 sign-on bonus, mentorship, CEU reimbursement, and a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO from day 1). New grads with relevant experience are welcome, and you’ll work in a state-of-the-art rehab gym focused on helping residents regain independence.

Employer: Trinity Health / St. Peter's Health Partners

Trinity Health / St. Peter's Health Partners Location: Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital, Schenectady, NY

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Salary: $43.73 – $56.58 per hour (based on experience, skills, education)

Inpatient PT role at a Top 30 Rehab Hospital in the U.S., working with CVA, SCI, amputations, ortho, and cardiopulmonary patients. Offers new competitive rates, strong mentorship and clinical specialist paths, excellent benefits, and is a not-for-profit/PSLF-qualifying employer.

(Note: This PT role appears in two postings with the same details; it’s the same position.)

Employer: Vein Whisperers

Vein Whisperers Location: Schenectady, NY (On the road)

Type: Other / Very part-time (about 1–2 hours per week )

Other / Very part-time (about ) Salary: $20.00 – $45.00 per hour

Ultra-flexible mobile phlebotomy role with high hourly pay and very low weekly hours, ideal as a side gig. You’ll travel to patients, and the full job description is linked from the posting for more details.

If any of these fit your license and schedule, save the links and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.